California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Down 16.1% in July

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 16,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:CALB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.60. 4,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,544. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $19.88.

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. California BanCorp had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of California BanCorp by 276.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California BanCorp in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to small to middle-market businesses, professionals, and not-for-profit organizations in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

