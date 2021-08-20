Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $23.67 million and approximately $107,599.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,265.89 or 0.06685055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.48 or 0.00142228 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.