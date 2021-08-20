Callon Petroleum Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,876 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,467% compared to the average volume of 1,013 call options.

Callon Petroleum stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,496. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.50.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPE shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.