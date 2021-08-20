Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,201 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after acquiring an additional 46,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $61.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.14. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.07 and a fifty-two week high of $131.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

