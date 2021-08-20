Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.34% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 239.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 246.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 26.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $119.19 on Friday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $117.56 and a 52 week high of $122.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.77.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.