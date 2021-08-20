Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $96.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.40.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.