Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,880 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.15% of BOK Financial worth $9,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,933,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,258,000 after buying an additional 58,325 shares during the period. 39.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,052 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BOKF opened at $84.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.64. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $98.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.48.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.58. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

BOKF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

