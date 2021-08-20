Cambiar Investors LLC Takes Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 306,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $32,923,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,175,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 438.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,023,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 53.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,637,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 571,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $5,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

