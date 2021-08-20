Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Short Interest Down 14.2% in July

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.64.

In related news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $4,958,478.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,143 shares of company stock worth $19,165,726. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.70. 536,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,954. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.68. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

