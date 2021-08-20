Canaccord Genuity Lowers Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SSL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$8.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.47.

Shares of TSE SSL traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,630. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$7.57 and a 1 year high of C$12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

