Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Short Interest Update

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 803,100 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 704,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.7 days.

Canacol Energy stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.61. Canacol Energy has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $3.25.

Get Canacol Energy alerts:

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1669 per share. This represents a yield of 6.27%. This is an increase from Canacol Energy’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Canacol Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canacol Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas. It focuses on the commercialization of its Colombian gas reserves and resource base. The company was founded by Charle A. Gamba, Luis Baena, and David Anthony Winter on July 20, 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.