Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by Applied Research Investments LLC

Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,750 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for 4.5% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 359.1% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,772,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,136,152,000 after buying an additional 11,554,932 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,290,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,386,064,000 after buying an additional 104,038 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,536,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,732,879,000 after buying an additional 213,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,189,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,094,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 364.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,949,000 after buying an additional 1,408,682 shares during the last quarter. 16.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.27. 117,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.02.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.