Cango (NYSE:CANG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.27 EPS

Cango (NYSE:CANG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $2.27, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%.

CANG stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cango has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $536.57 million, a P/E ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cango stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) by 95.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cango were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CANG shares. TheStreet upgraded Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About Cango

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

