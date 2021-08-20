Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ALX Oncology in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the company will earn ($1.83) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

ALXO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of -37.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.10. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 126.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,787 shares of company stock worth $2,957,618 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

