Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 224.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 116,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,981. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.72. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

