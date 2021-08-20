Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 73,269 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 319.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,269 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.2% of Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.76 on Friday, reaching $75.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,010,054 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.63.

