Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

