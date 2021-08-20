Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.76 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $105.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.22. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $75.89 and a 12-month high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

