Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 79,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 97,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,238,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,952. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.79. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

