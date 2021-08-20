Capitec Bank (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Trading Up 1.6%

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.62. 187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.71.

Separately, Investec upgraded Capitec Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.73.

Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd. is a bank controlling company, which engages in the provision of retail banking services. It offers transactional banking services and loan products such as term loans, credit facillities, and credit cards. The company was founded by Michiel Scholtz du Pré le Roux on November 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

