Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

8/18/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/16/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/19/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

6/30/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Capitol Federal Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

CFFN opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

