Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,440,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ CFFN traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. 4,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,991. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.32. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53.
Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 25.80%. Analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CEO John B. Dicus sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $189,880.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,314,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,102,880.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 35,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 112,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CFFN. Zacks Investment Research cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
