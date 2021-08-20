Carclo (LON:CAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 44.40 ($0.58). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 43.10 ($0.56), with a volume of 65,448 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £31.64 million and a PE ratio of 4.27.

In other news, insider Phil White bought 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £9,950.72 ($13,000.68).

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

