Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$254.67.

CJT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cormark restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$191.48 on Friday. Cargojet has a fifty-two week low of C$159.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$183.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 44.03%.

In related news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous purchased 1,440 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$176.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$531,768.60.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

