Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CABGY. DNB Markets downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlsberg A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Carlsberg A/S stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.49. 79,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.88. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

