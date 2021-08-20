CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

KMX stock opened at $124.24 on Friday. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after acquiring an additional 44,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 6,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,516,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CarMax by 5.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

