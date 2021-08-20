Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.18 ($20.21). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.14 ($20.16), with a volume of 2,833,807 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €18.33 ($21.56).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of €16.56.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.