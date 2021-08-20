Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Ajay Agrawal Sells 18,969 Shares

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. 2,610,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,890. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.