Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $149.14

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.14 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($2.19). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 160 ($2.09), with a volume of 46,135 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 149.14. The company has a market capitalization of £149.91 million and a PE ratio of 17.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 1.18 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Carr’s Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.52%.

In other Carr’s Group news, insider Hugh Pelham bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 157 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £125,600 ($164,097.20).

About Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound and blended feeds for livestock. This segment offers feed blocks under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, and Megastart brands; and boluses under the Tracesure and Allsure brands.

