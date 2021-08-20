Carry Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 20th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a market capitalization of $97.17 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00026609 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00063850 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

