Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.80.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Carter's alerts:

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Carter’s by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI opened at $100.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.09.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.