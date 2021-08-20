Cartesi Trading Up 9.8% This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Cartesi has a total market cap of $316.30 million and $54.01 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001618 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cartesi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.02 or 0.00136158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.87 or 0.00148030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,222.33 or 0.99998144 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $452.91 or 0.00920119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,253.32 or 0.06609327 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s genesis date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 397,188,215 coins. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

Buying and Selling Cartesi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cartesi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cartesi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.