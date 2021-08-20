Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Sets New 12-Month High at $70.20

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.20, with a volume of 619 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 77.74, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.81.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 64,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $4,391,409.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,509,445 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $1,315,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,319,000 after buying an additional 68,751 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,697,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 44,998.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.