Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 78.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,086 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Castle Biosciences worth $9,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after purchasing an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,119,000 after buying an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,369,000 after buying an additional 222,089 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 77.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 461,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,575,000 after buying an additional 200,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 404,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,667,000 after buying an additional 41,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSTL shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.71.

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $61.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.65. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $325,145.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Kabakoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,934 shares of company stock worth $11,225,181. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

