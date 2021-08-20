Castle (CSTL) Price Tops $0.0013

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 38.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $28,425.53 and approximately $17.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 82.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.28 or 0.00476595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003541 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00011159 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $650.59 or 0.01329139 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

