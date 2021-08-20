CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBAT. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBAK Energy Technology during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBAT opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05. CBAK Energy Technology has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 67.87%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CBAK Energy Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

CBAK Energy Technology Company Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

