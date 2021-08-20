Ccore (CCO) Market Capitalization Reaches $36,365.95

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Ccore has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ccore has a total market cap of $36,365.95 and $127.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ccore alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00058771 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00015055 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.80 or 0.00857644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00048930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Ccore Profile

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ccore’s official website is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ccore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ccore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.