CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells $667,726.00 in Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $195.77. The stock had a trading volume of 516,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,162. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $199.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.97.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,554,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,749,365,000 after acquiring an additional 859,294 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in CDW by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after purchasing an additional 837,648 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CDW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in CDW by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.