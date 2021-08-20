Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €5.95 ($7.00). Ceconomy shares last traded at €5.95 ($7.00), with a volume of 150 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €4.95 ($5.82).

The company has a market cap of $15.93 million and a PE ratio of -9.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.78.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

