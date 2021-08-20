Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.22

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.22 and last traded at $47.96, with a volume of 7875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.66.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 75,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,927 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.