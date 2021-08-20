Celo Dollar (CUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $217,324.00

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $53.75 million and approximately $217,324.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00058664 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003161 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.21 or 0.00870044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00109919 BTC.

Celo Dollar (CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,714,933 coins. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

