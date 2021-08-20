Celo Price Tops $3.15 on Major Exchanges (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 20th. Celo has a total market capitalization of $903.01 million and approximately $22.97 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $3.15 or 0.00006466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00138699 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00150320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,771.40 or 1.00130903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00922974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.55 or 0.00707380 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo launched on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.