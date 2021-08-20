Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.88 ($0.66). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 50.88 ($0.66), with a volume of 2,894 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of £74.72 million and a P/E ratio of -63.60.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.