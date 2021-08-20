Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CGAU shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 6.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CGAU opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.26 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a positive return on equity of 19.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

