Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of EBR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 31,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.47 price objective on the stock.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 31 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 50,648 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,595 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.