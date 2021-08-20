Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stake Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 150,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 33.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 34,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at $1,918,000. Institutional investors own 16.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CENT shares. Argus upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total value of $353,473.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Ranelli sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $103,946.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,075 shares of company stock worth $490,822. Corporate insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CENT opened at $47.14 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

