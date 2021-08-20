Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stake Boosted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENTA. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $42.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.03. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $33.13 and a 52 week high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

