Centrica (LON:CNA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centrica plc (LON:CNA)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.78 ($0.66). Centrica shares last traded at GBX 50.78 ($0.66), with a volume of 10,876,359 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNA shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 70 ($0.91).

The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 50.36.

In related news, insider Chris OShea purchased 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72). Also, insider Carol Arrowsmith purchased 49,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £24,643 ($32,196.24). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 95,317 shares of company stock worth $4,631,363.

Centrica Company Profile (LON:CNA)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

