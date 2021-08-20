Centrifuge (CFG) Achieves Market Cap of $110.86 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $110.86 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00002673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.61 or 0.00137735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00148653 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,145.20 or 1.00113614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.58 or 0.00923997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.11 or 0.00705058 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 84,473,375 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

