Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Shares Gap Down to $30.17

Shares of Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.17, but opened at $29.15. Century Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 537 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.33.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, research analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eli Casdin acquired 750,000 shares of Century Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $880,000.

About Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

